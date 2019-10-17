Mortgage rates rise, housing market on upswing

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 3.69% for the week ending Oct. 17, 2019, up from 3.57% in the previous week and 4.85% at this time a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

“Despite this week’s uptick in mortgage rates, the housing market remains on the upswing with improvement in construction and home sales,” said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

15-year FRM averages 3.15%, up from 3.05% in the prior week and 4.26% at this time a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable rate mortgage averages 3.35%, unchanged from the previous week and down from 4.10% at this time a year ago.

Earlier today, September housing starts slipped from a 12-year high due to weakness in the multi-family segment but still stayed at a solid rate.

iShares Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) gains 1.3% , iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) rises 0.4% .

Homebuilder names on the rise include KB Home (KBH +1.8% ), Toll Brothers (TOL +1.2% ), PulteGroup (PHM +1% ), William Lyon Homes (WLH +3% ), and D.R. Horton (DHI +0.9% ).

