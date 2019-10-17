Dover up 5% after Q3 earnings beat

Dover (DOV +5.7% ) reported Q3 revenue growth of 4.6% Y/Y to $1.86B, and Adj. EPS increase of 18% Y/Y to $1.60.

Increase in the quarter was driven by organic growth of 5.6% and acquisition growth of 1%.

Revenue by segments: Engineered Systems $701.79M (+4.5% Y/Y); Fluids $753.05M (+9.1% Y/Y); and Refrigeration & Food Equipment $370.34M (-4.1% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin declined by 10 bps to 36.9%; operating margin declined by 70 bps to 15.5%.

Adj. EBITDA was $320M (+17% Y/Y): and margin improved by 160 bps to 21.1%.

Total segment margin expanded by 300 bps to 17.4%.

Total consolidated backlog was at $1.39B up 3.5% Y/Y.

Net cash flows provided by operating activities were $350.87M, compared to $243.94M a year ago.

FY19 Guidance: Revenue growth expected to be 2%-3%; reaffirming and tightening FY19 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.82 to $5.85 (prior $5.75 to $5.85).

