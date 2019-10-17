Textron posts Q3 earnings beat but cuts cash flow guidance

Textron (TXT -3.5% ) tumbles after reporting better than expected Q3 earnings and a slight revenue increase from the prior-year period but reducing its full-year cash flow guidance.

TXT narrows its full-year EPS outlook to $3.70-$3.80 from $3.65-$3.85 previously, but it now sees manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions of $600M-$700M, down from previous guidance of $700M-$800M; expected pension contributions remain at ~$50M.

Q3 manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions fell 30% Y/Y to $181M from $259M in the prior-year quarter.

Q3 Textron Aviation revenues rose 6% Y/Y to $1.2B, primarily due to higher jet and aftermarket volume partially offset by lower defense volume, and Bell revenues edged 1% higher to $783M on higher commercial revenues partially offset by lower military volume.