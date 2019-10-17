Analysis shows cost-effectiveness of Amarin's Vascepa

An analysis conducted by the nonprofit Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) showed the cost-effectiveness of Amarin's (AMRN +0.7% ) Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) across all of its criteria, including its most stringent standard. ICER's review was based on results from the REDUCE-IT study.

A separate independent cost-effectiveness analysis will be presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions next month in Philadelphia. The effort was funded by an unrestricted grant from the company.

Amarin's U.S. application for a CV benefit claim is currently under FDA review with an action date of December 28.