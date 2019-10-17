Tyson looks to boost exports to China

Tyson Foods (TSN -1.4% ) is making a change with its supply practices in the hopes to win more business in China.

The food giant is banning the use of feed additive ractopamine in hogs it purchases in accordance with Chinese regulations.

The policy change isn't related to the U.S.-China trade war directly, but is a result of the decimating African swine fever outbreak.

Tyson will start the new policy in February of next year. JBS Foods (JBS) is reportedly also making the change to boost imports to China.

Shares of Tyson are still up 51% YTD, although they have fallen back quite a bit from the September high of $94.07.