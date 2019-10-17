U.S. Bank starts eBill Service for billers and payers

U.S. Bank (USB +0.5% ) announces eBill Service, a new electronic bill presentment and payment solution for billers and payers.

For billers, the service streamlines operations and reduces billing costs. For payers, it provides flexible payment options -- from online and mobile to text, digital assistant and Intelligent Voice Response.

U.S. Bank teamed up with Alacriti to create the product.

The new service is designed to be a simple-to-use solution for government agencies, higher education, insurance companies, utilities and other industries that serve consumers and small businesses, U.S. Bank said.

eBill’s built-in security ensures data and privacy protection meet standards for PCI DSS, HIPAA / HiTech and the website is ADA WCAG 2.0 compliant.