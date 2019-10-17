Ericsson +7.2% as 5G demand drives Q3 beat

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) is up 7.2% in Nasdaq trading after it topped expectations with Q3 earnings and raised its guidance on stronger than expected 5G demand.

Sales rose 6% to 57.1B Swedish kronor; adjusting for comparable units and currency meant a gain of 3%, driven by growth in North America and Northeast Asia.

Adjusted operating income was 6.5B kronor, with a margin of 11.4%.

CEO Borje Ekholm says "5G is taking off faster than earlier anticipated and we see initial 5G buildout as a capacity enhancer in metropolitan areas. However, over time, new exciting innovations for 5G will come with industrial and IoT use cases, leveraging the speed, latency and security characteristics of 5G."

The company now says it's forecasting 2020 sales of 230B-240B kronor (about $23.5B-$24.5B), up from the previous guidance for 210B-220B kronor. It's affirming an operating margin target of over 10% of sales for 2020, and 12-14% for 2022 (up from a previous "greater than 12%").

Free cash flow (excluding M&A) was 5.5B kronor, and net cash increased to 37.4B kronor.

