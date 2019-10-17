Shell sees operations starting at Egypt concessions in H2 2020

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +1.4% ) says it is aiming to begin operating in the second half of next years the three oil and two gas concession areas it was awarded in Egypt earlier this year.

Shell also has applied to take part in a bidding round in Egypt for oil and gas drilling in the Red Sea, Gerald Schotman, executive VP of upstream joint ventures, tells Reuters.

Egypt does not owe Shell any arrears, Schotman says; arrears to foreign oil firms accumulated after former Pres. Mubarak's rule ended in 2011 and reached $6.3B in the 2011-12 fiscal year.