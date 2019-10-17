Goldman sets aside less for employee pay as tech spending ramps up - CNBC

Goldman Sachs (GS -0.8% ) put aside 35% of its revenue for staff compensation and benefits this year, the lowest percentage in at least 10 years, CNBC reports, citing data analysis.

“As we grow more platform-driven businesses, we expect compensation to decline as a proportion of total operating expenses,” Goldman CFO Stephen Scherr told analysts on Tuesday.

The company has spent $450M YTD on efforts to attract new customers, including the Apple card launch, a new payments platform for corporate clients, and expanding its Marcus retail banking brand.

It's also recently committed $100M to overhaul its stock trading technology in its market division.

“We are in the midst of the biggest marriage of tech and finance in history,” said Mike Mayo, a bank analyst at Wells Fargo. “It means more bots relative to bankers, more machines, more automation, more scale."

To be sure, top traders and bankers at the upper-level firms can still command multimillion-dollar bonuses. Part of the reduction in compensation reflects a shift to hire younger, less-expensive workers, more engineers, and support staff for new ventures.

Also, the compensation accrual is an estimate and can be revised depending on the rest of the year.