WNS rallies 7.2% post Q2 results

WNS (WNS +7.2% ) reports Q2 revenue increase of 12.9% Y/Y to $220.7M.

Operating margin increased 160 bps to 16.1% and adj. operating margin increased 250 bps to 23.5%.

Q2 ended with $223.8M in cash and investments and $47.5M of debt.

WNS added 6 new clients in Q2, expanded 9 existing relationships.

Global headcount was 42,602 as of September 30, 2019.

“Our guidance for the year reflects growth in revenue less repair payments of 8% to 12%, or 10% to 14% on a constant currency basis and have over 98% visibility to the midpoint of the range.” said Sanjay Puria, WNS’s CFO.

2020 Guidance: Adj. revenue expected to be $861-892M; ANI is expected between $152-160M & based on a diluted share count of 51.9M shares, the company expects adj. EPADS of $2.93-$3.08.

