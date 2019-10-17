Specialty retail catches a bid

Select specialty retailers getting more than just a passing glance from investors just head of the earnings season ramp-up.
Notable gainers include Barnes & Noble Education (BNED +4.9%), Stitch Fix (SFIX +5.6%), Blue Apron (APRN +3.7%), Etsy (ETSY +2.4%), Qurate Retail QRTEA, Francesca's FRAN, Wayfair (W +6.2%), The Container Store (TCS +2%) and Express (EXPR +4.7%).
The gains for the group of specialty retailers stand above the modest 0.85% rise of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF, which consists of larger companies.
