Gold Resource's gold production hit quarterly record in Q3

Gold Resource Corp. (GORO +6.5% ) reports preliminary record Q3 gold production of 11,165 oz., reflecting increased output at its Isabella Pearl mine in Nevada, and raises its full-year gold production outlook by 42% to 38.4K gold oz. at the midpoint.

GORO says preliminary Q3 production from its Oaxaca mine in Mexico totaled nearly 7.5K oz. of gold and 473K oz. of silver, and maintains its full-year production outlook for the mine at 27K gold oz. and 1.7M silver oz.

The company says its Isabella Pearl mine has produced 5,381 oz. of gold since producing first gold in April 2019, and forecasts Q4 gold output for the mine at 6K oz.