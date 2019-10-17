Coca-Cola Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (-3.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.42B (+14.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ko has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 6 downward.