American Express Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

American Express (NYSE:AXP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.02 (+7.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.94B (+7.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, axp has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 14 downward.

