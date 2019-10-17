Kansas City Southern Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.79 (+14.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $734.39M (+5.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ksu has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward.