Synchrony Financial Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.13 (+24.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.44B (-18.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, syf has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward.