Citizens Financial Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.96 (+3.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.62B (+3.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cfg has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.