IberiaBank Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

IberiaBank (NASDAQ:IBKC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.79 (+2.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $312.94M (+0.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ibkc has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.