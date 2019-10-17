Ameris Bancorp Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 (+4.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $213.96M (+65.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, abcb has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.