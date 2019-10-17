BMO starts Hersha coverage as a bear

Hersha Hospitality (HT -1.2% ) falls 1.2% after BMO analyst Ari Klein initiates coverage of the REIT with an underperform rating due to Hersha's high exposure to the "challenging" New York City market.

Klein picks up coverage of six hotel REITs and two hotel operators.

Current environment is uncertain with few signs of a near-term pivot, but sees the tide turning eventually "as the economy's footing becomes more certain."

Rates Hilton (HLT +0.3% ) and Host Hotels & Resorts (HST +0.3% ) outperform.

Marriott International (MAR -0.2% ), Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB -0.8% ), Park Hotels & Resorts (PK -2% ), Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR -3.4% ), and Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT -0.2% ) get a market perform rating.

Hersha is the only one Klein rates underperform.

via Bloomberg.

Before this action, Sell-Side average rating for Hersha was Hold (1 Buy, 6 Hold, 5 Underperform).