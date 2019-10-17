MKM unconcerned about 'Borderlands 3' discounts

Don't be worried about retail discounts for the recently released Borderlands 3, MKM says in a new note on Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO +1.7% ).

Those are tied to marketing rather than performance, and the game has "continued to sell well," says analyst Eric Handler.

He notes that while some retailers discounted the game, major retailers like GameStop and Amazon.com are selling it at full price. And 30-day price protection for Borderlands 3 ended yesterday following its mid-September launch, he notes.

The game was the fastest-selling title at launch in Take-Two's history.