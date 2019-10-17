FDA OKs expanded use of Roche flu med Xofluza

The FDA approves Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY +2% ) unit Genentech's supplemental marketing application for Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil) for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza in people at least 12 years old who have been symptomatic for no more than 48 hours and are at high risk of developing flu-related complications.

The agency first approved the polymerase acidic endonuclease inhibitor a year ago for the acute treatment of uncomplicated flu in otherwise healthy people at least 12 years old who have been symptomatic for no more than 48 hours.