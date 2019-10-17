Atlas Financial surges 15% after Nasdaq panel grants appeal

The Nasdaq Hearings Panel grants Atlas Financial Holdings' (AFH +14.6% ) appeal of its previously announced delisting notice.

The panel also granted Atlas Financial's request to transfer the listing of its common stock to the Nasdaq Capital Market from the Nasdaq Global Market.

AFH will remain listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market subject to its compliance with certain conditions, including the filing of its 10-K for 2018 by Jan. 31, 2020 and the filing of 10-Q forms for the first three quarters of 2019 by Feb. 28, 2020.