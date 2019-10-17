Sensient Technologies Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 (-15.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $344.11M (+0.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SXT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.