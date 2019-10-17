Central European Media rallies 9% post Q3 results

Central European Media (CETV +9% ) reported Q3 revenue growth of 1.3% Y/Y and 7% at constant rates to $138.9M.

TV advertising revenues decreased 3% at actual rates, but increased 4% at constant rates.

Carriage fees and subscription revenues increased 4% Y/Y at actual rates and 11% at constant rates.

Costs charged in arriving at OIBDA decreased 8% Y/Y at actual rates and 1% at constant rates.

Operating margin increased 600 bps to 22.2% & OIBDA margin increased 490 bps to 33%.

Cash generated from continuing operating activities increased 79% Y/Y at $168M.

Unlevered FCF increased 25% Y/Y to $170.6M.

The company repaid a total of €150M of debt in 2019 using cash generated by the business.

Net leverage ratio declined to 2.5x at the end of September, down from 3.5x at the start of the year.

