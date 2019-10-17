Woodside aims for early 2021 FID on $20B Browse gas project

Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF) is delaying a final investment decision for its huge Browse gas project but edges forward plans to sign off on its smaller Scarborough project.

While Woodside says it is now targeting a final approval date for the $20.5B Browse project in H1 2021 after previously expected approval in late 2020, but it also plans to sign off on the $11B Scarborough gas project and Pluto LNG expansion in early 2020 rather than H1 2020.

The faster Scarborough timetable depends on reaching an agreement with partner BHP on a price for processing gas from the field at the Pluto plant, CFO Sherry Duhe tells Reuters.

But discussions on Browse, the biggest undeveloped gas resource off northwestern Australia, are more complicated as they involve several partners in both the field and the associated West Shelf LNG plant, including BHP, BP, Chevron, PetroChina and Royal Dutch Shell.