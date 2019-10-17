Rogers, Cubic Telecom partner on connected cars

Rogers Communications (RCI -0.1% ) and Cubic Telecom are partnering on a connected-car solution for Canadians.

The collaboration will link Cubic's PACE platform with Rogers' mobile network to enable a high-quality experience throughout Canada and the U.S.

PACE -- Cubic's Platform for Application and Connectivity Enablement -- integrates with multiple OEM systems and brings multiple technologies into a single point of control for automakers.

The first automakers to benefit from the deal will be announced early next year, the companies say, with connected vehicles from the team-up appearing on Canadian roads in early 2020.