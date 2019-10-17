Nestle talks buybacks after solid quarter

Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) plans to return 20B Swiss francs to shareholders between 2020 and 2022 through share buybacks and special dividends.

The company says that amount could be adjusted if "value-creating investments" of significant sizes are made. A reorganization of the bottled water business is also being planned by Nestle execs.

Nestle's 3.7% increase in organic sales for the first nine months of the year looked solid to analysts.

"Pet care had an outstanding quarter, while nutrition and health sciences, and prepared dishes also beat expectations," notes Bernstein on the quarter.

Previously: Nestle reports 9M sales of CHF68.4B (Oct. 17)