Stocks pare gains as earnings roll in, Brexit spirits flag

The three major U.S. stock averages waver from their session highs, which weren't too far off of all-time highs.
Spirits that rose after the U.K. and EU reached a Brexit deal dimmed when a key Northern Irish political party said it won't vote for the deal.
Most earnings are rolling in on the better-than-expected side, though IBM and Union Pacific disappointed.
The S&P 500, which broke above 3,000 earlier to within 0.6% of the index's intraday high, is up 0.2%.
The Nasdaq, up 0.3%, had risen as much as 0.7% earlier; the Dow is flat compared with a 0.4% rise early in the session.
10-year Treasury gains, pushing yield down 1 basis point to 1.734%.
Across the Atlantic, equities ended the session mixed; Stoxx Europe 600 closed down 0.1%, Germany's DAX fell 0.1%, U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index ended the session up 0.2%, and France's CAC 40 Index closed down 0.4%.
In U.S. markets, health care (+0.8%), industrials (+0.6%), and real estate (+0.6%) exhibit the most strength among S&P 500 industry sectors, while information technology (-0.6%) and energy (-0.2%) lag.
Crude oil falls 0.7% to 52.98.
Dollar Index slides 0.4% to 97.61.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox