Stocks pare gains as earnings roll in, Brexit spirits flag

The three major U.S. stock averages waver from their session highs, which weren't too far off of all-time highs.

Spirits that rose after the U.K. and EU reached a Brexit deal dimmed when a key Northern Irish political party said it won't vote for the deal.

Most earnings are rolling in on the better-than-expected side, though IBM and Union Pacific disappointed.

The S&P 500, which broke above 3,000 earlier to within 0.6% of the index's intraday high, is up 0.2% .

The Nasdaq, up 0.3% , had risen as much as 0.7% earlier; the Dow is flat compared with a 0.4% rise early in the session.

10-year Treasury gains, pushing yield down 1 basis point to 1.734%.

Across the Atlantic, equities ended the session mixed; Stoxx Europe 600 closed down 0.1% , Germany's DAX fell 0.1% , U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index ended the session up 0.2% , and France's CAC 40 Index closed down 0.4% .

In U.S. markets, health care ( +0.8% ), industrials ( +0.6% ), and real estate ( +0.6% ) exhibit the most strength among S&P 500 industry sectors, while information technology ( -0.6% ) and energy ( -0.2% ) lag.

Crude oil falls 0.7% to 52.98.