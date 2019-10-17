Assembly Bio up 45% on encouraging data on HBV candidates

Thinly traded micro cap Assembly Biosciences (ASMB +45.4% ) is up on a 13x surge in volume. Shares have almost doubled in two days in response to positive data on HBV candidates ABI-H0731 and ABI-H2158. The results will be presented at The Liver Meeting in Boston next month.

Final results from a Phase 2a study of lead candidate ABI-H0731 + nucleoside/tide analogs (Nrtl) in Hbe antigen-positive HBV patients showed faster and greater declines in HBV DNA and RNA compared to Nrtl alone.

Preliminary results from a Phase 1b trial evaluating candidate #2 ABI-H2158 alone in Hbe antigen-positive HBV patients showed declines in HBV DNA and RNA after 14 days of treatment with a favorable safety profile.