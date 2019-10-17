Santos reports Q3 production results

Santos (OTCPK:STOSF) reported Q3 production of 19.8M Boe, +32% Y/Y; sequentially production was up 7% with production increases reported at all of Santos’ Australian assets.

Sales volumes was up 25% to 25.2M boe, with sales revenues reaching A$1.03B.

“Another highlight of the quarter was the successful appraisal of the Dorado field, which is one of the most exciting growth projects in our portfolio. Following the strong well test results, we are targeting front-end engineering design entry in early 2020,” said Santos MD and CEO Kevin Gallagher.

For FY, Santos estimates production between 73M - 77M Boe, with sales volumes targeted at between 90M - 97M Boe