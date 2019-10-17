BB&T, SunTrust slip after Q3 results underwhelm
Oct. 17, 2019 1:31 PM ETSunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)TFC, STIBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- BB&T (BBT -1.7%) and SunTrust (STI -1.7%) both fall after Q3 earnings disappointed.
- The two banks that in February agreed to merge reported charges related to the pending union -- BB&T recorded $26M in after-tax merger-related and restructuring charges plus $40M of after-tax incremental operating expenses related to the deal; SunTrust recorded $33M of merger-related costs.
- For BB&T, "NII and credit are better, but core fees and core costs are worse," writes Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin.
- The bank's guidance for Q4 implies standalone EPS of $1.00-$1.05 "with some moving parts," Usdin writes.
- Compares with average analyst estimate of $1.05.
- For SunTrust, NII fell 2% Q/Q and NIM contracted by 10 basis points to 3.06%%.