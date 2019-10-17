NTSB sets date for Uber accident hearing
Oct. 17, 2019 By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board's hearing on November 19 to determine the probable cause of a 2018 accident involving an Uber (UBER +2.9%) self-driving vehicle that killed a pedestrian in Arizona.
- The vehicle had a safety driver behind the wheel and was being used to test Uber's self-driving tech.
- A preliminary NTSB report in May 2018 found that the car's control mode disabled native driver assistance functions like collision avoidance with automatic braking. The system also wasn't designed to alert the driver to emergency brake.