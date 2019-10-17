South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY +2.6% ) has reported Q1 2020 Alumina production of 1.3M tonnes, while aluminium production increased by 1% Q/Q, to 248,000 tonnes.

Metallurgical coal production was up 29% to 1.65M tonnes, as the Illawarra operation reported a 30% increase in production.

Energy coal production declined by 4% in the September quarter, to 6.7-million tonnes, on the back of lower equipment availability at the Klipspruit operation.

Meanwhile, manganese ore production was up by 10% to 1.4M tonnes; manganese alloy production was down by 29%, to 44,000 tonnes.

Net cash increased by $163M to $527M