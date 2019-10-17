U.S., Turkey agree to cease-fire in Syria

Vice President Mike Pence announces that the U.S. and Turkey have agreed on a cease-fire in Syria.

"This also includes an agreement by Turkey to engage in no military action against the community of Kobani,” he said. "In addition, the United States and Turkey have both mutually committed to a peaceful resolution and future for the safe zone, working on an international basis to ensure that peace and security defines this border region with Syria.”

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) jumps 3.4% and the Turkish lira gains 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Turkish forces started military action in northeastern Syria soon after U.S. forces pulled out of the region.

Yesterday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted 354-60 to approve a resolution opposing the Trump administration's move to withdraw from Syria.