SL Green to buy pre-war building in Manhattan

SL Green Realty (SLG -0.6% ) signs a contract to buy 603 West 50th Street in Manhattan, a six-story, 160K-square-foot office property.

KCP Holdco, an affiliate of the seller, which currently occupies the property, will lease back ~40K square feet of the office space to serve as its headquarters. The deal is expected to close within 90 days.

Upon closing, SL Green will execute a comprehensive renovation program, upgrading the building's infrastructure while enhancing the property’s industrial aesthetic, the company said. The building was built in 1940.

The acquisition will be partly funded by proceeds from the sale of 1010 Washington Boulevard in Stamford, CT, which is under contract to be sold for $23M.