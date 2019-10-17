Capstone Turbine -3% on preliminary Q2 results

Capstone Turbine (CPST -3.3% ) announces select preliminary results for 2Q20 ended September 30, 2019.

Total preliminary revenue was down 7% Y/Y to $20.7M, as the company allocated 1.6 MW of production slots to grow its factory long-term microturbine rental fleet with no production slots allocated to rental units in the year-ago quarter.

Book-to-bill ratio was 1.0:1, up from 0.7:1 in the year-ago quarter.

Total cash and cash equivalents are estimated to be $20.9M, compared to $24.6M as of June 30, 2019.