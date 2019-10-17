Pelosi drug bill passes first House committee

On a strict party line basis, the U.S. House of Representatives' Education and Labor Committee voted 27-21 backing Speaker Nancy Pelosi's drug pricing bill (H.R. 3). All 27 Dems voted in favor and all 21 GOP members voted against.

The House's Energy and Commerce Committee is marking up the bill today to be followed by the Ways and Means Committee next week. A floor vote should happen the last week of the month.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has stated that the bill will be dead-on-arrival if it passes the House.

Selected tickers: PFE, MRK, BMY, OTCQX:RHHBY, JNJ, AZN, GSK, NVO, LLY, TEVA, BHC, NVS, TAK, AMGN, TAK, GILD, BIIB, SNY, REGN

ETFs: BIB, THW, BME, GRX, IXJ, BIS, GDNA, IDNA, KMED, PJP, XBI, XLV