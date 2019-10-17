Zuckerberg address takes on free speech, China

In a pointed speech at Georgetown University, Facebook (FB +0.4% ) CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company stood for free expression (and seemed to indicate the company's not coming to China anytime soon).

"The ability to speak freely has been central to the fight for democracy worldwide," Zuckerberg says. And social media forms a sort of "fifth estate" (referring to going beyond the "fourth estate" of the media/press).

The past decade has seen major Internet platforms shifting to China, he says. "While our services like WhatsApp are used by protesters and activists everywhere, due to strong encryption and privacy protections, on TikTok (BDNCE) -- the Chinese app growing quickly around the world -- mentions of these same protests are censored, even here in the U.S."

"Is that the Internet that we want?" he asks. "So this is one of the reasons that we don't operate Facebook, Instagram or our other services in China."

He also says Facebook won't ban political ads, though he's thought about it: "Practically, even if we wanted to ban political ads, it's not even clear where you draw the line..there are going to be issues anywhere you cut this."

The company spends as much on security today as its total revenue before its IPO, he says, pointing to 35,000 workers dedicated to security.