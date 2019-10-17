State Street Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

State Street (NYSE:STT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.40 (-25.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.86B (-3.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, STT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.