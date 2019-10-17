Taronis -1.4% on September sales

Taronis Technologies (TRNX -1.4% ) reported an increase of 113% Y/Y to $1.73M in sales for its US retail industrial gas and welding supply network.

California generated $0.66M in sales, representing a 63% increase Y/Y.

The Florida market generated $0.31M, representing an 11% increase Y/Y.

The fastest growing market for Taronis in September was the combined Texas and Louisiana market, which produced just over $0.78M in sales.

The two locations previously branded under Green Arc Supply saw an increase of 47% in same store sales.

In addition, San Diego continues to be an area of strength, and the Company is evaluating opening a new location in that market early in 2020.