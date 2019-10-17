Netflix seen lowballing subscriber guidance

Credit Suisse thinks Netflix (NFLX +3.1% ) aimed low with its Q4 subscriber guidance.

Importantly, the CS analyst team notes that Netflix doesn't forecast for having hits even though the film and TV slate looks "exceptional" to the investment firm and others.

As for new competition dragging on subscriber growth, CS says Apple TV+ is light on original content and Disney+ will have limited international availability. Much of the impact of the new streamers is already seen as being priced in or even overly priced in.