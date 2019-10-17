Houghton Mifflin Harcourt updates FY outlook

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC +0.5% ) expects Q3 sales of ~$563M, with cash flow from operating activities of ~$393M.

Q3 billings are expected to be $746M, +30% Y/Y, driven by expected Core Solutions billings growth of 50%, and expected extensions billings growth of 25%.

Forecasts free cash flow of $358M, and cash & cash equivalents of ~$309M.

The company revised 2019 billings guidance range, to $1,590M - $1,620M from prior guidance of $1,530M - $1,610M.

Content development spend expected to be between $100M - $110M and total capex to be between $150M - $160M.

Anticipates free cash flow in a range of $100M - $120M