No major surprises in GM-UAW deal

The deal between General Motors (GM -1.1%)and the UAW will include three U.S. plants closing as slated, while a fourth plant in Detroit will remain open for all-electric pickup production.
The agreement would also pay most union members a ratification bonus of $11K. As far as wages, GM workers are set for 3% wage increases in the second and fourth years of the contract and 4% lump sum bonuses in the first and third years for eligible permanent manufacturing employees. UAW members also keep their current health insurance benefits.
Temporary GM workers will have a short path to full-time status than under the old labor contract.
Most of the contract details came in as expected. The final vote from UAW members is upcoming.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox