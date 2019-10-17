No major surprises in GM-UAW deal

The deal between General Motors (GM -1.1% )and the UAW will include three U.S. plants closing as slated, while a fourth plant in Detroit will remain open for all-electric pickup production.

The agreement would also pay most union members a ratification bonus of $11K. As far as wages, GM workers are set for 3% wage increases in the second and fourth years of the contract and 4% lump sum bonuses in the first and third years for eligible permanent manufacturing employees. UAW members also keep their current health insurance benefits.

Temporary GM workers will have a short path to full-time status than under the old labor contract.

Most of the contract details came in as expected. The final vote from UAW members is upcoming.