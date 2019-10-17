Cree -1.8% as Piper expects downside surprise

Piper Jaffray is "confident" that Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) will issue a downside guidance when it reports earnings on October 30.

Analyst Harsh Kumar says the "broad environment is not improving" and the Chinese EV market has decelerated over the past few months.

Kumar: "Given the lack of clarity around near- term growth, the company’s above industry average multiple might be at risk."

Piper maintains an Underweight rating and $38 price target on the stock. Cree has a Hold average Sell Side rating.