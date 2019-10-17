Marathon Petroleum investors discussing CEO with board - Bloomberg

Marathon Petroleum (MPC +2.3% ) board members are meeting with activist investors to discuss CEO Gary Heminger's future and the company's strategy, with the aim of making decisions by the time of the company's Q3 earnings call on Oct. 31, Bloomberg reports.

After investors Paul Foster and Jeff Stevens met with several board members yesterday, representatives for Elliott Management and D.E. Shaw plan meetings with directors today, according to the report.

The activists are said to view Executive Vice Chairman Greg Goff, who joined MPC after its purchase of Andeavor, as a potential replacement for Heminger.

"Marathon has delivered substantial shareholder value under the leadership of Chairman and CEO Gary Heminger, who has the full support of the board," MPC says in a statement, adding that it is "conducting a comprehensive strategic review, and has been collecting feedback from many shareholders."