Goldman still seeing WeWork profit

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) CEO David Solomon tells CNBC that its WeWork (WE) stake is still profitable even after the failed IPO.

Solomon: "That was an investment we made a number of years ago at a lower valuation. At the current mark, even if it went down from here, we still have a profit in the remaining position."

WeWork's cash burn means the company could run out of money by the middle of November. WE has formed a special board committee to consider competing $5B rescue plans: one from SoftBank, its largest shareholder, and another from a JPMorgan-led coalition of banks.