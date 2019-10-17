First Quantum +13% as Jiangxi Copper-backed firm raises stake

Oct. 17, 2019 3:42 PM ETFirst Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQVLF)FQVLFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF) surges as much as 17% after an investment firm backed by China's Jiangxi Copper increased its stake in the company.
  • Pangaea Investment Management says it purchased 6M additional shares in First Quantum, bringing its stake to 74.64M shares, or 10.8%, and has entered into a forward contract that could allow it to buy another 40M shares.
  • First Quantum said last month that it was in talks with Jiangxi Copper for a potential sale of a minority interest in its Zambian copper assets.
