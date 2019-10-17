Under Armour to ride in space

Under Armour (UA, UAA) unveiled a new line of spacesuits and boots that it created as part of a long-term partnership with Virgin Galactic.

The gear is for future space travelers on Virgin Galactic's spaceflights, which are expected to start next year.

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank said the company used its patented technology to develop a suit to keep passengers warm, dry, comfortable and safe.

While space tourism isn't likely to be volume UA business anytime soon, Plank said the publicity from successful space flights will be priceless.