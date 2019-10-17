Banks see Fed's softening on cash liquidity buffer levels - Reuters

Wall Street banks believe they'll soon be getting the go-ahead from supervisors to hold more Treasury debt and less cash in the wake of last month's turmoil in overnight lending markets, Reuters reports, citing three people.

For years, banks complained that the U.S. Federal Reserve was too cautious in its view that Treasury bonds aren't the same as cash in their uses as liquidity buffers.

Banks regularly meet with Fed supervisors, who provide broad guidance on how to interpret regulations.

The tone used by bank supervisors in private interactions with bank staff changed soon after the volatility in the overnight "repo" market in September, one bank source told Reuters.

